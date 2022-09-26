Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 14738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.