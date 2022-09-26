Bean Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $439,726.02 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $439,726.02 and approximately $731.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,185.04 or 1.00278361 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,969,361,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

