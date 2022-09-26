Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 36073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$71.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.3166316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

