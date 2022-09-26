Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.71) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.79. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

(Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.