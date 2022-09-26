Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance
Shares of BEG opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.71) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.79. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
