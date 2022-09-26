Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TROW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. 39,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,711. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

