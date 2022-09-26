Bender Robert & Associates Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 33.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after buying an additional 247,319 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,395,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 33.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after buying an additional 184,787 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $130.63. 47,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,166. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.