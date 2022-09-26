Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,300,000 after acquiring an additional 132,879 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,157,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,471,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,879. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

