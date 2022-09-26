Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $332.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $684.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

