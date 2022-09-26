Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.40. 109,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.90 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

