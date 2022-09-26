Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $130.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

