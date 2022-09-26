Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

CLX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.40. 15,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

