Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 700,627 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,540,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $20,742,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 7,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,241. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

See Also

