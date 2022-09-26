Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,268. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

