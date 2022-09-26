Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,370,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,509,000 after purchasing an additional 212,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.31. 155,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.