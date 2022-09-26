Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Cut by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $283.41 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

