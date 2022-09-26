Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $14.44 or 0.00075195 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $6.50 million and $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise."

