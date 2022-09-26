BitcoinPoS Price Reaches $0.0738 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $432,204.83 and approximately $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00090868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00072407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,069,487 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,033 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

