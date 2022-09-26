Bitsten Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $137,084.61 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $137,084.61 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00603606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00271767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BST is a key token of the Beshare platform. Users can make platform payments through BST and earn BST as a reward for sharing their data on blockchain or ad exposure. Advertisers need BST for uploading advertising or use big data for personalized ads. Through all these processes, the users' valuable data is secured through the blockchain. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsten Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsten Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

