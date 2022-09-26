Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.76.
SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,810 shares of company stock worth $25,722,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SQ opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $270.16.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
