Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.76.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,034,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,810 shares of company stock worth $25,722,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Block by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 103,079 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Block by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,699,000 after buying an additional 332,363 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Block by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 1,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

