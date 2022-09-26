Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $435,260.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $435,260.00 and $34,359.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 3,628,102 coins. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

