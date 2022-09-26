BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a C$30.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM opened at C$18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.01 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$98,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

