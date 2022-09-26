BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $46.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

