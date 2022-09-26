Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.40

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 7576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

