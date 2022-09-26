Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.40

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 7576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
