BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.91

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

