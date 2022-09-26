Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Increased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Brinker International worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brinker International by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brinker International by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $210,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 0.7 %

EAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 17,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.