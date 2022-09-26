Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $463.25. 62,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

