Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.69. 93,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.00 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $520.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

