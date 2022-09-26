Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $84.24

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.40, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.94. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

