Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $24.17

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,488.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy Trading Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.99 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.