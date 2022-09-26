Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt Purchases 3,000 Shares

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$29,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,455.05.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of BCF remained flat at C$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

