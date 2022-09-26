Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) price target on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,866 ($22.55).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,639 ($19.80) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.45. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,749.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,671.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

About Burberry Group

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total value of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.