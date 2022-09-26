Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CADLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.