Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.91

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.91 and last traded at C$41.43, with a volume of 57690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

