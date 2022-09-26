Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,413. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

