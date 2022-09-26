Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.68.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$150.97 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.