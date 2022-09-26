Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 20601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.