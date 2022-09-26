Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,826 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

