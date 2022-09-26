Capital CS Group LLC Invests $736,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.17. 140,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,391. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.