Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Cut by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.84. 71,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

