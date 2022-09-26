CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in CarGurus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CarGurus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.88 on Monday. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

