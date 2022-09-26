Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,778,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,889,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,299. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

