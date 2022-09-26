Carlson Capital Management Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. 1,617,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.