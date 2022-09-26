Carlson Capital Management Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. 1,617,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.