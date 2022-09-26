Carlson Capital Management Has $438,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 117,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

