Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,144,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.