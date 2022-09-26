Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

