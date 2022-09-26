Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $109.62. 46,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,889. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.