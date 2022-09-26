Carlson Capital Management Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,572 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,228,123. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

