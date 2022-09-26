Carlson Capital Management Sells 504 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

LLY traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $309.04. 121,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.