Carlson Capital Management Sells 9,112 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 179,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,343. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.81 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

