Carlson Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

